Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,107 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,964,614 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,357,000 after purchasing an additional 507,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 34,271 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GSK opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Research analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.4959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

