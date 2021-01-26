Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Upgraded to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $57.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KRC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

Shares of NYSE:KRC opened at $57.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 125.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 75.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $824,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

