Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $19.9-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.58 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.40.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

