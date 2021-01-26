Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Announces Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kimberly-Clark updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.00 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.75-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:KMB opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

