Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,576 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $15,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 577,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 218,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 775,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,671,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

