Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of 305.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

