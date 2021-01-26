KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,238.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,540,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,881 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,123,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,769,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,611,000 after buying an additional 866,974 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 241,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,897,000 after acquiring an additional 169,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total transaction of $3,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,370,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,442,672 in the last 90 days. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $573.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.79 million. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

