KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) One Day Volume Hits $370,262.00

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $13.33 million and approximately $370,262.00 worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00007110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00052829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00127485 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00072168 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00280352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038075 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,835,257 coins.

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

