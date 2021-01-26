KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,571 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for about 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,027,000 after buying an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $539,368,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after buying an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after buying an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GM traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.11. 1,156,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,651,727. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on General Motors from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

