KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on KNYJY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $39.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.10.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.