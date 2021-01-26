KUN (KUN) Market Capitalization Tops $16,350.71

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last seven days, KUN has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. KUN has a total market cap of $16,350.71 and approximately $30.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KUN coin can now be bought for about $8.18 or 0.00025812 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

KUN Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io.

Buying and Selling KUN

KUN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

