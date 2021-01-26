Kusama (KSM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $92.72 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. Kusama has a market capitalization of $850.53 million and $92.72 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kusama token can now be purchased for $100.42 or 0.00312837 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00052489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00128326 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072328 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00279415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00068210 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00037978 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

