LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCMLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LafargeHolcim in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get LafargeHolcim alerts:

Shares of LafargeHolcim stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.35. LafargeHolcim has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.89.

LafargeHolcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for LafargeHolcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LafargeHolcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.