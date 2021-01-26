Lake Street Capital Boosts OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Price Target to $54.00

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $703.02 million, a PE ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. Analysts predict that OptimizeRx will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,705.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 9.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 765,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at about $8,132,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,519,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in OptimizeRx by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

