Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Shares of LKFN opened at $59.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.93. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.50%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LKFN. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 21,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $1,126,009.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.