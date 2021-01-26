Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,078,000 after acquiring an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after acquiring an additional 37,876 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 34.3% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

LRCX stock traded down $14.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.98. 46,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,488. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $585.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.58.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

