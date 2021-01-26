Lam Research (LRCX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $567.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $181.38 and a 52 week high of $585.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $505.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $6,000,000.00. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.96.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

