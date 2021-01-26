Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $575.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $575.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $472.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $352.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $440.96.

Lam Research stock opened at $567.76 on Monday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $181.38 and a 12-month high of $585.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie F. Varon sold 225 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.45, for a total value of $91,451.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,291,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lam Research by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,130,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $375,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 889,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after purchasing an additional 56,126 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 865,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,163,000 after buying an additional 37,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 34.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 860,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,464,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

