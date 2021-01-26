Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) is Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,072,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,097 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises approximately 4.1% of Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hamlin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $89,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,692,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,982,000 after buying an additional 642,609 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,003,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,403,000 after buying an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 1,868.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 883,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 838,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,956,000 after buying an additional 187,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 591,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lamar Advertising from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 3,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.51, for a total transaction of $221,338.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,821 shares in the company, valued at $868,961.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,722. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $386.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.13 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

