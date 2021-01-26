Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $67.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

LW traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.27. 11,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,350. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 36.80%.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Lamb Weston by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after buying an additional 27,685 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 126,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,996,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

