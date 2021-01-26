Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 2,863 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SAP by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in SAP by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded SAP to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.64.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $4.13 on Tuesday, reaching $133.76. 19,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,018. The company has a market cap of $159.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day moving average of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 25th. The software maker reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

