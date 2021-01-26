Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.19. 2,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,017. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.68.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.07.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

