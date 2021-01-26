Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 2,915 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

DEO traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.00. 7,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,929. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.77. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $167.61.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

