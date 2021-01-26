Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 478 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.58.

DG traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.89. 14,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.