Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 66.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,494. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $287.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $701.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $761,054.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.73, for a total value of $1,068,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,536 shares in the company, valued at $140,321,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

