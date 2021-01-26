Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lessened its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,108. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200-day moving average is $173.80.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. MKM Partners lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.97.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

