Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.96 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 3.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $13,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

