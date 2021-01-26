Lathrop Investment Management Corp Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 699,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares during the quarter. General Electric comprises 1.9% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after buying an additional 14,253,265 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,327,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,259 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NYSE:GE opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

