Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,535,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,761,000 after purchasing an additional 162,971 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,108,000 after purchasing an additional 106,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,938,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,214,000 after purchasing an additional 138,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $136.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.09. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd purchased 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

