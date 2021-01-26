Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 802 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 34,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 23,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

