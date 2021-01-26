Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.39. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,511. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.03 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $32,576.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,487.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 6,400 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $216,384.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,507.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,288 shares of company stock valued at $338,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 414.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 190,533.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

