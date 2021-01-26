Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Lear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Lear by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Lear by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA opened at $162.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $63.20 and a 12-month high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on LEA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.59.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.