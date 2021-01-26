Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 23,584 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,250. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $76.49 and a one year high of $89.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

