Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,658. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.08 and a 200-day moving average of $212.51. The stock has a market cap of $159.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Truist dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

