Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 49,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 142,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,429. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

