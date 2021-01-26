Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 316 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.77. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $94.43.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.