Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 273,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.44.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, hitting $199.78. 18,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

