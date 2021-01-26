Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,978 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,978 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.83. The stock had a trading volume of 33,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,757. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.