Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT traded down $9.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $333.68. 75,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079,322. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

