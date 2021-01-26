Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,211 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.06.

In related news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.15. 32,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,138. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

