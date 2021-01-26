Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 67,295 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,295 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 124.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.0% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 137.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,608. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $90.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.38 and a 200 day moving average of $80.80.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

