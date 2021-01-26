Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,573 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 653.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,718,812,000 after acquiring an additional 195,592 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $469,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after acquiring an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,848.00.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,894.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,766.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,630.77. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,932.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.