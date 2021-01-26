Ledyard National Bank Acquires 3,226 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in General Electric were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in General Electric by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 91,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 47,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus increased their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GE stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

