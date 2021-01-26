Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after buying an additional 1,350,591 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after buying an additional 429,470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after buying an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,821,000 after buying an additional 354,747 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $68.24 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18.

