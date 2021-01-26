Ledyard National Bank Has $349,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after buying an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 34,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.24. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CSFB increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.92.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

