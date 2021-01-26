Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,356,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 8.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,284,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,555,000 after buying an additional 949,194 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 45.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,563,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,159,000 after buying an additional 2,690,545 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 49.2% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 7,502,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,501,000 after buying an additional 2,474,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,701,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,943,000 after buying an additional 601,700 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $261,865.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

