Ledyard National Bank Sells 131 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,537 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 10,349 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in American Express by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 400,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of AXP stock opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.