Ledyard National Bank Sells 177 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $238.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.38.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

