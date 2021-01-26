Ledyard National Bank Sells 457 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $199,763,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,778,000 after acquiring an additional 184,456 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,607,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $244.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $233.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

