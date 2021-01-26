Ledyard National Bank Sells 791 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1,537.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 527,320 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 270,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 248,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

NYSE:WTS opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $131.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $383.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.25 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total value of $2,356,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,399 shares of company stock worth $11,404,163. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

